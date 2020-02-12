Film is about two boys from Mumbai who made their way to international ballet schools

The upcoming digital film ‘Yeh Ballet’ is about the complexities that a couple of boys face when they embark on a journey to become international ballet dancers, and the trailer released on Tuesday puts emotions in the spotlight.

‘Yeh Ballet’ is directed by Sooni Taraporevala. The music is helmed by Ankur Tewari and the film is choreographed by Shiamak Davar, Cindy Jourdain and Vitthal Patil. The film is said to be based on a true story.

“‘Yeh Ballet’ is inspired by the real story of two young boys who were determined and dreamt big. It’s such an awesome and almost unbelievable story that it makes you believe in working with passion towards your goals. I discovered the boys a few years ago, when my son was working with Aanand Gandhi and I was asked if I’d like to direct a VR documentary. Out of various possible subjects I chose this one since I learnt ballet in my youth. I felt connected to their story and instantly wanted to share it with the world,” Taraporevala said.

The film is about two boys from humble backgrounds in Mumbai, who made their way to international ballet schools. The story features two dancers — Nishu (played by Manish Chuhan), the winner of a dance show, and Asif (played by Achintya Bose), his competitor-turned-friend and a ‘hip hop rebel’. It also stars Julian Sands and Jim Sarbh.

The film narrates how the lives of the two boys change when a ballet teacher, Saul (Julian Sands), enters their lives and pushes them on a tough journey of mastering a dance form.

The film releases on Netflix on February 21.