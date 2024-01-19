Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor revealed what he will do if he gets Aladdin's lamp for a day at the trailer launch event of his upcoming romantic drama 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'.

Makers on Thursday unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the film starring Shahid and Kriti Sanon.

During the event, Shahid was asked what would they like to wish if he get Aladdin's lamp for a day.

To which Shahid replied, "Agar mujhe ek din ke liye Aladdin Ka chirag mile toh main chahunga maine jo 35-36 filmein ki hai unn sabko main blockbuster bana du. Kyunki past mein jaake kuch nai badal skate, future ko control kar sakte hai kuch had tak but past ko clean up kar denge."

Shahid Kapoor plays a robot scientist who develops feelings and finally marries Kriti's character, Sifra, a highly intelligent female robot.

The trailer showcased that he eventually fell in love with the robot.

Sharing the video, they wrote, "Get ready to experience the biggest family entertainer of the year!Trailer out now!#TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya in cinemas this valentine's week, 9th February 2024!"

Recently, makers unveiled the son titled 'Laal Peeli Akhiyaan'.

Marking Shahid's return to the dance floor after nearly a decade, the song also portrays the fresh chemistry between Shahid and Kriti.

Taking to Instagram, Shahid treated fans to the full song video.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Shake the whole world today... Cause #LaalPeeliAkhiyaan is out now."

Sung by Romy and Tanishk, with lyrics by Neeraj Rajawat, the song is a perfect blend of rhythm and lyrics.

The dance number has been choreographed by Shaik Jani Basha.

The video captured Shahid and Kriti showcasing their impressive dancing skills. He looked dapper in a black shirt that he paired with black pants and shades while Kriti looked stunning in blue saree.