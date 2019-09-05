The actor was previously supposed to feature in ‘Inshallah’, which has now been shelved

Salman Khan. (File Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

If sources in the Salman Khan camp are to be believed, the superstar is now seriously thinking of postponing his home production ‘Dabangg 3’ to Eid 2020. The film is all set for a December 20, 2019 release as of now.

With ‘Kick 2’ producer-director Sajid Nadiadwala openly denying reports that his film will be ready for release on Eid next year, choices have gradually narrowed down for Khan when it comes to delivering fans the cinematic Eid treat he recently promised in a tweet.

“It is a serious thought, and one which ‘Dabangg 3’ director Prabhudheva has been asked to consider,” said the source.

For those who came in late, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Inshallah’, starring Khan with Alia Bhatt, was originally being lined up for Eid 2020. After the film was shelved over creative differences, Khan sent out a cryptic tweet: “Itna mat sochna mere baare mein, Dil mein aata hoon... aur Eid pe bhi [Don’t worry about me, I reside in your hearts.. and arrive on Eid, too].”

The line riffed off a dialogue from Khan’s 2014 Eid blockbuster, ‘Kick’, which went: “Mere baare mein itna mat sochna, dil mein aata hoon, samajh mein nahi [Don’t worry about me, I reside in your hearts but you can’t figure me out].”

This led to speculations that Khan would release ‘Kick 2’ on Eid 2020.