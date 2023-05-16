At times journalists test the actors by asking them 'tricky' questions! Vicky Kaushal recently faced a 'googly' from a reporter at the trailer launch event of his upcoming quirky comedy 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.'
Starring Kaushal and Sara (Ali Khan), the trailer of the movie shows the couple fighting for a divorce after a lovey-dovey phase. Taking a cue from there, a reporter asked the actor whether he would divorce Katrina (Kaif) if he found a better actress.
Then star replied, "Sir, sham ko ghar bhi jana hai! Aise aise tade medi sawal puch rahe ho, bacha hu abhi bada toh hone do. Kaise Jawab do iska mai! Itna Khatarnak sawal pucha hai." (Sir, I have to return home! You are asking such tricky questions, I am too young. Let me grow up. How am I supposed to answer this? Such a dangerous question you have asked!")
Then the star responded that he would be married to Kaif for many lifetimes together. (Janmo Janmo tak!)
The actor shared that his married life is 'completely sorted.' He said, "God always maintains balance in everyone's life. My real life has become so sorted that I have found Katrina. So there will always be a mess in my reel life but my real life will be sorted. So this is the balance of life."
The power couple got married on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members.