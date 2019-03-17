The actress is currently producing a film through her banner, Kahaaniwaaley

Mumbai: Actress Swara Bhasker at the "Lux Golden Rose Awards 2018" in Mumbai on Nov 18, 2018. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Actress Swara Bhasker, who is set to try her hand at producing films, says she does not want to direct movies.

“I don’t think I have the skill or vision to be a director. I am very much an actor and I am happy being that... also a producer,” said Bhaskar.

The actress is making a biopic on Krishna Sen through her production banner Kahaaniwaaley.

It is based on the true story of Krishna Sen alias Sweety Sen, a woman who pretended to be a man and married at least two women.

The ‘Anaarkali of Aarah’ actress said it is one of her most demanding roles.

“Well, I am producing my next film which is inspired from the life of a woman who dressed up as a man and became a man, so that’s my challenging role,” she said.

What does she find more daunting — acting or producing films?