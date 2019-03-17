Actress Swara Bhasker, who is set to try her hand at producing films, says she does not want to direct movies.
“I don’t think I have the skill or vision to be a director. I am very much an actor and I am happy being that... also a producer,” said Bhaskar.
The actress is making a biopic on Krishna Sen through her production banner Kahaaniwaaley.
It is based on the true story of Krishna Sen alias Sweety Sen, a woman who pretended to be a man and married at least two women.
The ‘Anaarkali of Aarah’ actress said it is one of her most demanding roles.
“Well, I am producing my next film which is inspired from the life of a woman who dressed up as a man and became a man, so that’s my challenging role,” she said.
What does she find more daunting — acting or producing films?
“They both are daunting in different ways. Producing a film will be an exciting challenge,” she said.