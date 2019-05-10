Salman Khan encouraged her to pick another name so she’s not confused with Alia Bhatt

Indian Bollywood actress Kiara Advani poses for photographs during the recording of the reality talk show "Vogue BFFs" season 3, in Mumbai on May 4, 2019. / AFP / Sujit Jaiswal Image Credit: AFP

Actress Kiara Advani says superstar Salman Khan asked her to change her first name because of Alia Bhatt.

Kiara revealed this in an episode of Voot’s ‘Feet Up with the Stars Season 2’.

“Aaliya is my first name. Salman Khan suggested me to change it because of Alia Bhatt because there can’t be two actresses with the same name in Bollywood,” Advani said. “He suggested the change, but ‘Kiara’ is the name that I chose. Now even my parents have started to call me Kiara.”

The actress also spoke about how she bagged ‘Lust Stories’ without auditioning for the role.

Recalling her experience, she said: “Karan Johar has an eye for it. He spots a performer and he knows how to get it done.”

When Advani was filming for a scene, Johar told her: “Don’t make it a caricature, just be raw and do it. It’s a funny scene but don’t make it funny.”

Since starting her career in 2014 with the film ‘Fugly’, Advani has appeared in films such as ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’, ‘Machine’, ‘Lust Stories’, ‘Kalank’ and Telugu films like ‘Bharat Ane Nenu’ and ‘Vinaya Vidheya Rama’ among others.