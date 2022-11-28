Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi, who is a self-taught dancer, seems to have come a long way in the Hindi film industry.
Fatehi, who is currently seen judging the reality dance show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, broke down in tears after watching a contestant’s touching performance on her song ‘Pachtaoge’. The actor stated that Sriti Jha’s performance resonated with her since she could vividly recall a touching incident during the song’s 2019 filming.
Furthermore, Fatehi made a confession that while the song was being filmed, she was going through a breakup. Right after her statement, the video clip from the dance reality show started doing the rounds on the Internet.
In the video, Nora said, “Sriti and Vivek, the performance you gave on my song, I could relate to it. When I filmed this song, I was going through a similar emotional situation, which I was able to use in my performance. This might not be your best performance in terms of dance, but it was emotional...”
‘Pachtaoge’, which was released in 2019, was sung by Arijit and penned by Jaani with music by B Praak. In addition to Fatehi, Vicky Kaushal and Prabh Uppal were featured in the song. The song, which was included in the album Jaani Ve, was a great hit when it was released.
Fatehi made a brief cameo appearance in the song ‘Manike’ in the movie Thank God. She’s also a part of the film 100 per cent starring Shehnaz Gill, Riteish Deshmukh, and John Abraham.
Recently, she also lent her voice along with International rapper Nicki Minaj for the official football anthem - ‘Light the Sky’ for FIFA World Cup 2022.
Joining the leagues of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, the global sensation had earlier featured in the official Qatar World Cup anthem, which premiered on YouTube on October 7.