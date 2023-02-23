The OTT platforms have brought many faces to the limelight in the last couple of years. South actor Raashii Khanna is one such name, who has grabbed the eyeballs of the viewers for her performance in the Amazon Prime original 'Farzi'. Helmed by Raj and Dk, Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi headlined the series.

Before 'Farzi', Khanna also played a pivotal role in Ajay Devgn's starrer 'Rudra-The Edge of Darkness', which is an Indian remake of the British series 'Luther'.

Basking in the success of 'Farzi', the actress said, "I am overwhelmed. I was always shy. I did not think highly of myself. Earlier I thought, I have found this much, it's enough. But the love I got now, is beyond my expectations."

Raashii has played the character of Megha in 'Farzi', an RBI analyst who has expertise in tracking counterfeit rupees.

Raashii received the offer of 'Farzi' from 'Family Man' fame duo Raj-Dk way back in 2020. She accepted the offer without knowing the script and her character. Speaking to ANI, the actor said, "Raj and Dk Sir are the pioneers of long format on the OTTs. When I got a call from them, did not think about the script or my character. Just said 'Yes' to them."

Sharing the screen space with Shahid Kapoor was quite an experience for Raashii. "In the first meeting, I told him, I've been watching your movies since my childhood days. Shahid said, 'Don't say like that. It makes me feel old.' My acting method is quite similar to that of Shahid. And acting is combined with reacting. Vijay Sir and Shahid are so good at their jobs, that my performance also gets heightened," Raashii said with a smile.

Asked about getting 'farzi' (fake) notes in real life, Khanna swept the ball out of the park saying, "I maintain safe distances from fake people and things. I don't value fakeness at all. The more real you are, the better for me."

She has a long wishlist of actors, with whom she wants to work. Topping the chart would be Shah Rukh Khan. "I am a huge fan of SRK. I have just started working on Hindi projects. Ranbir (Kapoor), Ranveer (Singh), Varun (Dhawan)... the list is long."

The 'Rudra' actor made it clear she does not react to fake news. "It's completely unethical. Generally, I don't react to it, until it's outright disrespectful."