Model and actress Malaika Arora set the internet on fire with speculation that she would soon wed her beau Arjun Kapoor. Arora, 49, shared a photo with a cryptic post, "I said YES," with two heart emojis. Arora and 37-year-old Kapoor have been dating for four years.
Reportedly, Arora and Kapoor could be the next married couple from Bollywood. They are often spotted together, jet-setting and globetrotting. You’ll often find the actors hanging out with their friends and families.
Though we could not spot an engagement ring in the photo, the actress' Instagram followers were eager to make assumptions. The model and TV host who is known for cameos in songs in Bollywood blockbusters is all set to make an debut as an author that will give her fans a deep insight into what she eats on a regular basis and wellness tips.
Arora separated after 19 years of marriage in 2017 with actor-producer Arbaz Khan. They both have a son Arhaan, who recently celebrated his 20th birthday.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapoor has three films lined up for release, ‘Ek Villain Returns’, ‘Kuttey’ and ‘The Ladykiller’.