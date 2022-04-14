After a long wait, Bollywood actress and bride Alia Bhatt posted a series of dreamy bridal pictures with groom Ranbir Kapoor on April 14. The couple got married in a Punjabi traditional ceremony at their balcony with just 50 guest in attendance, revealed Bhatt.
"Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married," wrote Bhatt. She looked divine in an ivory outfit and she described her wedding as a day of love and laughter.
"With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, [beverage] delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special," she added.
She signed off with Alia and Ranbir's name. The two were dating since 2018.