'Ishaqzaade' actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha became the talk of the town after the two were spotted hanging out multiple times over the past month. While the rumoured couple have not confirmed or denied the news, now ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ singer Harrdy Sandhu has reportedly ‘spilled the beans’ .
In an interview with regional media outlet DNA, Sandhu said the duo were dating and that wedding plans were in the works.
Sandhu said that he is very "happy that it's finally happening" and that the 'The Girl On The Train' actress is finally taking the plunge. He wished her "all the luck". The 'Bijlee Bijlee' hitmaker also revealed that they would discuss marriage when they were shooting for 'Code Name: Tiranga'. He told DNA, "When we were shooting for 'Code Name: Tiranga', we used to have discussions about marriage, and she used to say that 'I will get married, only after I feel that I have found the right guy'".
Sandhu also shared that he has already spoken with the actress and has congratulated on the soon to happen union.
Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjeev Arora took to his Twitter account and congratulated Raghav and Parineeti for their union on Tuesday. "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!" he tweeted.
In a recent video that went viral Chadha dodged questions about Chopra by an ANI reporter. The politician told the reporter, “Please ask me about politics, not about Parineeti.” Chadha added that he would inform media when he had plans to get married. The couple were also spotted leaving Delhi airport together last week.