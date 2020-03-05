The Hindi Medium actress is seen flaunting her dance moves in a car

Saba Qamar Image Credit: Insta/sabaqamarzaman

Saba Qamar’s Nagin dance video has been winning hearts of millions of fans.

The Hindi Medium actress is seen flaunting her dance moves in a car during her visit to Istanbul, Turkey.

On the work front, Saba Qamar will be seen playing the female lead opposite Syed Jibran in her next film, according to media reports.

Syed Jibran makes his debut with this movie.

Saba Qamar was last seen on the big screen in Pakistan in Lahore Se Aagey.