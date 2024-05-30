Finally, the makers of the much-anticipated thriller 'Blackout' starring Vikrant Massey, Mouni Roy and Sunil Grover unveiled the intriguing trailer of the film.

'Blackout' is a comedy-thriller that delves into the depths of human nature and the consequences of one's actions in the face of adversity. The film takes on a thrilling journey through the streets of Pune, where a single night of darkness engulfs the city in mystery.

As crime reporter Lenny, played by Vikrant Massey, gets entangled in a web of greed and misfortune.

Taking to Instagram, Vikrant treated fans with the trailer video and captioned it, "Ek normal Safar ko Suffer banana koi humse sikhe.#BlackoutTrailer Out Now!"

As soon as the trailer was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Ahhh damn excited."

Another user commented, "can't wait."

"How versatile actor you are Vikrant," another user commented.

Recently, makers released the first song, titled 'Chitralekha'.

Directed by Devang Bhavsar, 'Blackout' is touted to be a crime thriller comedy. It also stars Mouni Roy and Sunil Grover.

The song is sung, composed, and written by Vishal Mishra and captures the essence of a thrilling and adventurous night centred around a heist and greed that changes everything.

Sharing his excitement about the film, Vikrant Massey said, "I am thrilled. This film pushes the boundaries of storytelling, and I believe viewers will be captivated by its unique narrative."

Co-star Sunil Grover added, "Working on 'Blackout' was an extraordinary experience. The film offers a perfect blend of suspense and drama that will keep audiences hooked from start to finish. I can't wait for the world to see it."

Expressing her enthusiasm for the film, Mouni Roy, stated, "Being a part of 'Blackout' has been an incredible journey. The film's unique storyline and captivating characters drew me in from the start. I'm excited for audiences to witness the suspense and excitement that the film has to offer."