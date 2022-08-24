Makers of the upcoming action thriller ‘Vikram Vedha’ have finally unveiled the much-awaited teaser of the film on August 24.
Taking to Instagram, production house Reliance Entertainment shared the teaser of the film that they captioned: “Ek Kahani sunayein? #VikramVedhaTeaser Out Now Link in Bio #VikramVedha hitting the cinemas worldwide on 30th September 2022.”
The film stars actors Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in the lead roles.
The teaser is packed with whistle-worthy dialogues, large-scale action sequences and emotional drama.
‘Vikram Vedha’ is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same title, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.
The story of ‘Vikram Vedha’ is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha — a master storyteller — helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities
Helmed by the director duo Pushkar and Gayathri, the film is all set to hit the theatres on September 30, 2022.
Apart from ‘Vikram Vedha’, Roshan will be also seen in an upcoming aerial action film ‘Fighter’, alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.
Khan, on the other hand, will be also seen in a pan-India film ‘Adipurush’ along with south actor Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh.