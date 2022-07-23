Rejoice all ‘Delhi Crime’ fans! Season two of the thriller ‘Delhi Crime’ is going to be out soon.
Seasoned police officer DCP Vartika Chaturvedi and her trusted team are returning in the second season of India’s International Emmy Award-winning series, ‘Delhi Crime’. Inspired by true events, witness as top cop Chaturvedi spearheads another crucial investigation with her team to save Delhi and its senior citizens from a heinous gang of killers.
On Friday, Netflix released the trailer of the much-awaited show that sees Shefali Shah reprise her role as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi.
The trailer demonstrates how Delhi Police is now searching for a serial killer even as they struggle with a staffing shortfall and an increase in crime.
Apart from Shah, the show also stars Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, Rasika Dugal and Gopal Datt among others.
The first season of the show was based on the Delhi Police’s investigation of the infamous 2012 Delhi gang rape. It was the first Indian web series to win an International Emmy Award.
Netflix will stream the second season of the show on August 26.