South Indian actor Vijay has ignited a fan frenzy in Kerala’s capital, Thiruvananthapuram, resulting in him being mobbed and his swanky car’s window glasses being reportedly shattered.
His fans, who took to the roads to spot their matinee idol in the flesh, also caused a roadblock for several hours. Several videos of the actor being mobbed as soon as he touched down at Kerala airport are also making rounds.
The videos, shared by his multiple fan clubs and industry peers, depict thousands of Vijay supporters clamoring for his attention. From the airport to his car snaking his way out of the crowds, Vijay mania was apparent.
The actor’s security team was also spotted trying to control the excited crowd.
Vijay is in Kerala to film the climax portions of director Venkat Prabhu’s "The Greatest of All Time" (GOAT). He returns to Kerala for work after a gap of 14 years.
There’s a significant interest in both the actor and this project, as this could potentially be his final film before he ventures into politics.
Vijay, also known as Joseph Vijay, is a highly acclaimed South Indian actor renowned for his versatile performances in Tamil cinema. His last release 'Leo' did tremendous business down South India, including Kerala box-office.
With a career spanning over several decades, he has amassed a massive fan following across India and beyond.
Vijay is known for his charismatic screen presence, impeccable acting skills, and ability to effortlessly portray a wide range of characters, from action-packed roles to emotionally intense ones.