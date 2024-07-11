Mumbai: Sonakshi Sinha, who recently tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal in an intimate civil ceremony on June 23, has shared a delightful video from their special day on Instagram.

The video, posted on Wednesday, captures adorable moments from Sonakshi and Zaheer’s wedding, starting with their entrance for the paparazzi and happily posing for pictures. It also includes glimpses of her family, such as her father Shatrughan Sinha, mother Poonam Sinha, and brother Kush Sinha.

The star-studded video features several celebrities, including Kajol, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Rekha, and rapper-singer Honey Singh. Sonakshi’s 'Kakuda' co-star Saqib Saleem is seen blowing a whistle in celebration, and in one scene, Sonakshi poses for a selfie with Kajol.

A highlight of the video is Sonakshi performing the iconic dance step from 'My Name Is Lakhan' with Anil Kapoor. She is also seen sharing a hug with her 'Dabangg' co-star Salman Khan. In a touching moment, Rekha appears emotional, and Sonakshi gently tells her, "Rona mat (Don't cry)."

The video also shows the couple dancing to popular songs like 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi,' 'Teri Chunariya Dil Le Gayi,' 'Chaiyya Chaiyya,' and 'Dhadhang Dhang.'

Sonakshi and Zaheer got married on June 23 at their residence in Mumbai, in the presence of their loved ones. The intimate civil wedding was followed by a wedding bash at Bastian, attended by numerous Bollywood celebrities. The reception saw stars like Salman Khan, Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur, and veteran actress Saira Banu among others.

The couple, who have been together for seven years, recently shared glimpses of their wedding on social media, marking June 23 as a memorable day. Sonakshi expressed her joy in a heartfelt Instagram post, reflecting on their journey of love and togetherness:

"On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever. Sonakshi Zaheer 23.06.2024."