Hundreds of Bollywood movie fans in Abu Dhabi gathered to catch a glimpse of actress Shilpa Shetty on May 2.

The fitness enthusiast, entrepreneur and TV cooking show host was in the UAE capital to snip the ribbon for a local supermarket, Al Adil Trading, that sells mostly ethnic Indian products.

“I am thoroughly impressed by some of the stuff available here… Some of the herbs here, I don’t find it in India even… I am going to take home their agarbati [incense] sticks back to India,” said Shetty as trawled through the shopping aisles. But ethnic goodness wasn’t just on her to-do list. On May 6, she also intends to launch her own app.

“This will be the first app launched by a celebrity from India. It will have segments on yoga, functional training and nutrition … It will be available worldwide on IOS. You can not only work out with me, but also get push notifications from me if you don’t,” said Shetty.