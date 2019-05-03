Hundreds of Bollywood movie fans in Abu Dhabi gathered to catch a glimpse of actress Shilpa Shetty on May 2.
The fitness enthusiast, entrepreneur and TV cooking show host was in the UAE capital to snip the ribbon for a local supermarket, Al Adil Trading, that sells mostly ethnic Indian products.
“I am thoroughly impressed by some of the stuff available here… Some of the herbs here, I don’t find it in India even… I am going to take home their agarbati [incense] sticks back to India,” said Shetty as trawled through the shopping aisles. But ethnic goodness wasn’t just on her to-do list. On May 6, she also intends to launch her own app.
“This will be the first app launched by a celebrity from India. It will have segments on yoga, functional training and nutrition … It will be available worldwide on IOS. You can not only work out with me, but also get push notifications from me if you don’t,” said Shetty.
Read the full interview in Gulf News tabloid! Soon.