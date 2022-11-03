Dubai continued its tradition of wishing Shah Rukh Khan in a grand style as the world's tallest tower, Burj Khalifa, lit up with his portrait and his iconic music from his romantic musical 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge' playing in the background as a nod to his 57th birthday.
Yesterday, Khan paid it forward to his fans by rolling out the teaser to his much anticipated film 'Pathaan', his comeback after his four-year sabbatical from the silver screen.
The video, that's now on social media, was lit up with a syrupy message of 'We love you Pathaan' as a gesture to welcome the Bollywood superstar back into the world of movies.
Khan's birthday every year is celebrated like a festival in Mumbai. The actor stepped onto his terrace in Mumbai to greet his sea of ardent fans who had gathered outside his residence.
The birthday was also marked with Khan rolling out his 'Pathaan' teaser in which he plays a dreaded spy. In the cracking teaser, Khan is in fierce form and is seen executing deadly stunts. He famously worked on his six-pack abs for this new film and the effort is there to see. 'Pathaan', out in January, also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in crucial roles. The city of Dubai also features in the trailer. We could see bits of Dubai's Downtown area in the teaser.
Khan's last release was in 2018 with 'Zero' and therefore 'Pathaan' is being scrutinised greatly for being this vehicle that will remind Bollywood about the star's massive charisma and star-power.