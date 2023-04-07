The Indian Premier League 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata yesterday saw Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan casting a spell over cricketers and spectators.
After Khan’s KKR registered a win against RCB, the actor entered the ground and met all players. He also interacted with former RCB skipper Virat Kohli.
Several images and videos from the encounter went viral. In one video, Khan gets excited at spotting Kohli, and gives him a tight hug.
The ‘Pathaan’ star also convinced Kohli to try the viral step from the ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ song from his last blockbuster.
Reacting to the duo’s images and videos, a social media user commented, “This made my day.”
“King of Bollywood meeting King of Cricket,” another one wrote.
The actor, meanwhile interacted with players of his franchise as well as the yesteryear great Sunil Gavaskar, who is now a commentator in the tournament.
Khan came to the venue with his daughter Suhana Khan and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor. The team’s co-owner and actress Juhi Chawla also cheered the boys in purple and gold.
Speaking to ANI, Chawla expressed happiness over KKR's win.
“I’m very happy with our team’s performance. I just hope and pray that all our matches end like this. Every seat at Eden Gardens was occupied. Let’s make the finals this year, let’s be champions,” she said.