Shah Rukh, son Aryan voice roles of Mufasa and Simba respectively in Disney's Lion King

Shah Rukh and son Aryan Image Credit: Social media

Dubai: A clip of Aryan Khan (son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan ) voicing the role of Simba in the Hindi version of Disney’s Lion King was released on July 11, and fans were confused.

“Is that Shah Rukh Khan?”, fans asked.

Social media users thought Aryan sounded “exactly like his father” and wondered if Shah Rukh Khan was voicing both roles.

Users were left surprised and excited for the film to release.

Instagram user @sameerali2580 posted: “His voice is 90 per cent the same as his father, Shah Rukh Khan...”

Instagrammer @namritasharma99 posted: “Omg! Like father like son! Love you, can’t wait.”

And Instagram user @ddneelakandan posted: “What depth in your voice ... what modulation ... so much ease like he’s been acting since forever...”

The video was shared on Instagram by Shah Rukh Khan himself, from his official handle @imsrk, and it received more than 3,000,000 views in a day.

While Aryan received praise from fans, many celebrities from the film industry congratulated him on his “achievement”.

Bollywood director @farahkhan posted: “Omg! Aryan sounds fantastic.”

Shah Rukh Khan shared the trailer on his official Twitter handle as well, with the caption “Mera Simba” (My Simba).

Director Karan Johar retweeted the trailer on Twitter with the caption: “Pardon my excitement! But Aryan is the first born in our family! And even just hearing his voice has made me so so excited!! And without a bias he sounds amazing!"

Shah Rukh Khan shared a clip of himself voicing the character of Mufasa, a few weeks ago and announced that Simba would be played by his eldest son, Aryan. The film is set to release on a July 15.

In the English live-action Simba is being voiced by Hollywood actor Donald Glover, and Mufasa is being played by James Earl Jones, who voiced the same character in the 1994 animated classic.