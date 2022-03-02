All hail the return of the king, with Shah Rukh Khan finally heading back to screens in the first teaser of his much anticipated film, ‘Pathaan’.
The movie’s teaser was shared by Khan on social media, with the message: “I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now… See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you.”
Khan tagged his film co-stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone who are seen in the one-minute teaser laying the foundation to introduce his character in the Yash Raj Films production.
Abraham can be heard saying in Hindi: “In our country we name people by their caste or religion, but he had none.”
Padukone picks up to add: “In fact, he didn’t even have anyone to give him a name. What he had was his country, India.”
Khan’s voice finally pipes in to respond: “So his country became his religion and its protection his job. Now how and why he got his name will be revealed soon. Coming soon to meet you… Pathaan.”
The movie is being directed by Siddharth Anand and will release on January 25 next year, in time for the Indian Republic Day weekend.
Other than being the comeback project of Khan, ‘Pathaan’ is also hyped up because of an extended cameo of Salman Khan, which the latter star confirmed during an appearance as host on ‘Bigg Boss 14’.
In January of last year, the ‘Pathaan’ film unit was apparently spotted filming around Downtown Dubai. Media also reported that Khan himself would shoot a daring action sequence at Burj Khalifa.
Khan is a frequent visitor to Dubai, while also owning a home on The Palm Jumeirah. While the Bollywood star has featured as a brand ambassador for Dubai Tourism, the actor also spent his 55th birthday celebrating in Downtown Dubai with family and friends.