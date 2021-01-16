Is there anything Salman Khan can’t do? The Bollywood actor, who produces films, plays TV host, sings and paints in his spare time, has now taken his talents one step further to include cooking.
In a video that has now gone viral, Khan can be seen giving a commentary on how to whip up raw onion pickle. The video has been shared by close family friend and the actor’s co-star Bina Kak, who writes: “Salman our “Harr fun maula” making instant raw onion pickle. Fun loving, hardworking, outdoor, sporty, painter actor ,singer SK likes to try his hand at cooking. Here he makes. #Rawonionpickle at home which his whole family loves.”
In the video, sporting a beard, Khan is seen at a makeshift bench outdoors, while he adds spices to a pot filled with raw onions.
It appears the recipe, mentioned in the post, is a big hit the fans with comments stating they appreciate the recipe, while others have shared their own versions of the pickle.
On the work front, Khan’s film, ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ is expected to release in May during Eid Al Fitr.