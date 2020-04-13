The Bollywood star uploaded the video on Easter, to entertain fans stuck at home

Dubai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan is using his time in self-quarantine for coronavirus in a creative manner and has shared videos and pictures with his fans to keep them entertained. In the latest video taken at his farmhouse in Panvel, the actor re-imagined an iconic scene from one of his movies, adding a small change in keeping with the precautions surrounding coronavirus, leaving fans amused.

The viral video was shared from Khan’s official twitter handle @BeingSalmanKhan, garnering more than 640,000 views and 59,000 likes.

In the video, Khan juxtaposes his famous kiss scene from his film Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) with a new version of the shot, showing the audience what it would look like in the current coronavirus crisis.

It was released on Easter Sunday on Twitter with the caption: “If MPK released now… Happy Easter. Stay focused and stay strong.”

In the original movie scene, Salman Khan is seen kissing a lipstick mark left by his love on a mirror.

In the second half of the video, in the re-imagined version, instead Khan sprays it with what looks like sanitiser and wipes away the mark.

Online Reactions

Fans praised Khan for keeping fans entertained while stuck at home. People called him a “megastar” and an entertainer.

Tweep @rohitjswl01 posted: “Today’s internet winner award goes to Salman Khan... I thought for a moment you will break the glass… but the ending twist was outstanding.”

Twitter user @sk_MeriJaan commented on the video and said: “Can’t stop laughing…”

And tweep @gyone_me posted: “OMG, is that hand sanitiser? That was so creative of you… So entertaining and can’t stop laughing at the end with straight face you just brush off the lipstick mark. #Easter.”

Khan uploaded the same video on his Instagram account where a lot of his celebrity friends including actors Varun Dhawan, Karishma Tanna and Nushrat Bharucha praised Khan for his creativity.

Stay home and stay safe

During the current lockdown in India, Khan has taken to social media to repeatedly urge people to stay home and stop the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier, the 54-year-old actor took to Instagram to show his fans how he was spending time in isolation.