Bollywood actor Salman Khan turned into iconic Bollywood villains Gabbar Singh and Mogambo in the new promo video for reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss 16’.
Colors TV reportedly took to social media to share the clips but later deleted the. However, one has officially been released.
Eagle-eyed fans of Khan and ‘Bigg Boss’ had shared the recording of the promos on their social media.
In the first promo, the ‘Sultan’ actor could be seen dressed up as the villain Gabbar Singh from ‘Sholay’.
As shown in the viral videos, ‘Bigg Boss Season 16’ is all set to premiere on October 1 on Colors TV.
In the second promo, Khan could be seen dressed up as Mogambo from ‘Mr India’.
Soon after the promos were out, fans seemed excited for the upcoming season.
Talking about this year’s contestants, no names have surfaced so far.
If reports are to be believed, Shehnaaz Gill will be hosting ‘Bigg Boss 16’ with Khan.
Meanwhile, on the film front, Khan will be next seen in an upcoming action comedy film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ alongside Pooja Hegde.
Apart from that, he also has ‘Tiger 3’ opposite Katrina Kaif, which is all set to hit theatres on April 21, 2023.