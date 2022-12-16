Makers of the upcoming Bollywood comedy film ‘Cirkus’ unveiled the romantic song ‘Sun Zara’ on Friday.
Taking to Instagram, JacquelineFernandez shared a glimpse of the video.
Sung by Papon and Shreya Ghoshal, the song is penned by Kumaar and features Ranveer Singh, Fernandez and Pooja Hegde.
Helmed by Rohit Shetty ‘Cirkus’ is all set to hit the theatres on December 23, 2022, and also stars Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari, and Siddharth Jadhav among several others.
Set in the 1960s, ‘Cirkus’ trailer revolves around Singh in a dual role, with both the twins unaware of each other’s existence. Varun Sharma too plays a double role in this family entertainer.
‘Cirkus ‘marks Singh and Shetty’s third collaboration after ‘Simmba’ (2018) and Akshay Kumar-led Sooryavanshi, where Singh made a cameo appearance.
Meanwhile, Singh will also be seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ along with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.
Papon, talking about the song, said: “‘Sun Zara’ is a beautiful melody that takes you back to the 60s and will leave you wanting for more. We have captured the fun vibe of the romantic songs from that era. It was a pleasure voicing a track for the one and only Ranveer Singh.”
He added: “This is the first time I got a chance to work with DSP, his music is just magic and its always a pleasure to sing with my dear friend Shreya. The song is finally out and I can’t wait for the audience’s reactions.”