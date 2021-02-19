Actress Preity Zinta and Aryan Khan, the son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, had a humorous interaction at the recent IPL 2021 player auction.
Zinta is the co-owner of Punjab Kings, while 23-year-old Aryan’s father is the co-owner of rival team Kolkata Knight Riders. Aryan was filling in for his famous dad at the event.
When Zinta’s team snapped uncapped cricketer Shah Rukh Khan for Rs52.5 million (Dh2.6 million), the actress turned to Aryan who was sitting nearby, and jokingly said: “We got Shah Rukh!”
Aryan cracked a smile as the camera panned to him.
Also spotted at the event was Juhi Chawla’s daughter Jahnavi Mehta, who came with her father Jay Mehta, a co-owner of KKR.
Actor Shah Rukh Khan and his family — including wife Gauri, daughter Suhana and other son AbRam — were spotted in the stands of Dubai International Cricket Stadium during the IPL 2020 in Dubai to cheer on Kolkata Knight Riders.
- With inputs from IANS