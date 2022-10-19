Makers of the upcoming horror comedy film ‘Phone Bhoot’ on Tuesday unveiled the second song of the film ‘Kaali Teri Gutt’.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina dropped the song which she captioned in Hindi, “Kaali teri gutt te paranda tera laal ni, roop di ye raaniye parande nu sambhal ni #KaaliTeriGutt out now.”

In the new song, actors Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi could be seen performing hilarious yet energetic dance steps, Katrina on the other hand raises the temperature with her sizzling moves.

In the song, the ‘Raajneeti’ actor can be seen in a double role.

Sung by Romy and Sakshi Holkar, the song is an official Hindi remake of a popular Punjabi track ‘Kali Teri Gut’ from Punjabi singer Asa Singh Mastana.

The makers of ‘Phone Bhoot’ recently unveiled the official trailer of the film which received positive responses from the audience.

Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, the film stars Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles.

The two-minute fifty-second long trailer showcases Katrina portraying the role of a beautiful ghost that brings up a business idea to 2 clueless guys who want to be ‘Bhootbusters’ (played by Ishan and Siddhant) after which the comedy of error begins.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022.

Phone Bhoot Image Credit: Supplied

‘Phone Bhoot’ will face a box office clash with two big films, Arjun Kapoor’s dark comedy ‘Kuttey’ and Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi’s ‘Double XL’.

Apart from ‘Phone Bhoot,’ Katrina will be also seen in an upcoming action thriller film ‘Tiger 3’ alongside Salman Khan and in director Sriram Raghavan’s next ‘Merry Christmas’ opposite south actor Vijay Sethupathi. She has also been signed by Excel Entertainment to star in ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Ishaan, on the other hand, will be also seen in an upcoming period war film ‘Pippa’ along with Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli.