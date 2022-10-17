In 2021, as Janhvi Kapoor wrapped up shooting for ‘Mili’, she shared some photos from the sets and penned a beautiful note for the team and her dearest ‘Papa’ - “It’s a wrap! #Milli My first film with papa, of whom I’ve only heard stories of all my life as a producer. But after working with you, it feels so cool to say that!! I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up. That isn’t the only reason this film is so special to me- it’s been the most inspiring journey to work with someone so completely consumed by his focus and love for cinema-like @mathukuttyxavier sir.”