On his 32nd birthday, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan treated his fans to the first look of his much-anticipated film ‘Shehzada’.
The ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ actor took to Instagram to share the teaser.
Aaryan will star opposite ‘Mimi’ actress Kriti Sanon in the film.
Other notable actors in the film include Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Bose Roy and Sachin Khedekar.
The 59-second teaser featured the actor portraying the character of Bantu and thrashing a number of people in an extravagant fashion. It ends with leading lady Sanon winking at him.
The Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu movie ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ is helmed by ‘Desi Boyz’ director Rohit Dhawan.
T-Series owner Krishan Kumar and Managing Director Bhushan Kumar serve as the film’s producers, alongside S Radha Krishna and Aman Gill.
“Kartik is such a brilliant and nuanced actor and what better way to celebrate our very own Shehzada than this! The first look is a treat for his fans,” Bhushan Kumar said in a press statement.
Gill added: “Kartik is a dream to work with, we all had a blast shooting this film, his personality is infectious so we thought this would be a sweet little thing we did for his birthday to celebrate Shehzada’s birthday with the first look of our film.”
‘Shehzada’ is all set to release in theatres on February 10, 2023.
Aaryan will also be seen in the upcoming thriller ‘Freddy’, the musical romantic saga ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, director Hansal Mehta’s ‘Captain India’ and Kabir Khan’s next.