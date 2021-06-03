In a rare video, BJP MP and actor Kirron Kher expressed gratitude to fans for their love and support as she battles multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.
Kirron, 68, made a quick appearance in an Instaram live video posted by her actor son Sikandar Kher.
“Hello. Thank you everybody for your good wishes and love. Thank you very much,” she said with a smile.
Sikandar started the live stream with a glimpse of his mother’s feet as she rested on a couch and asked her to say hello to her fans. Sikandar’s step-father Anupam Kher was also part of the video.
“Thank you for constantly asking me about her. She is doing a lot better,” Sikandar said.
Kirron interrupted him, saying she wanted to show her face and speak to her well wishers directly.
A sling could also be seen on her left arm.
In April, her actor husband Anupam Kher released a statement saying that Kirron was undergoing treatment in Mumbai and was on her path to recovery.
The actress, known for starring in films like ‘Devdas’, ‘Khamosh Paani’, ‘Veer Zaara’ and ‘Dostana’, took her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine last month.
— With inputs from PTI