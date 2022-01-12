Get ready to witness Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in one frame together. They will be seen sharing screen space in a new film titled ‘Selfiee’.
On Wednesday, Kumar took to Instagram and shared a photo of him taking his and Hashmi’s selfie on a road trip.
“Found myself the perfect #Selfiee partner! Hey @karanjohar, have we slayed this selfie game or what? @emraanhashmi” Kumar wrote.
Hashmi, too, shared the same image and captioned it: “Joining the Selfiee club with Akshay Kumar.”
‘Selfiee’ is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam film ‘Driving License’, which stars Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. The movie was about an actor who is famous for his driving skills and who loses his licence. The actor tries to get a new licence but ends up feuding with the motor inspector, who happens to be a fan.
Filmmaker Raj Mehta has come on board to helm the remake, which will hit cinemas this year. It is produced by late Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta and Listin Stephen.
The shooting is slated to begin soon.