The adventure reality show 'Roadies' is all set to return with its 19th season with a fresh slate of gang leaders joining the show.

'MTV Roadies' which will again get hosted by actor Sonu Sood is coming back with new gang leaders to spice up the adventurous journey to compete for the winning position. Finally adding a full stop to the speculations of fans regarding possible gang leaders, MTV has finally disclosed the names.

Chakraborty will be the gang leader for season 19, the news got confirmed when the 'Jalebi' actress dropped an Instagram video with MTV Roadies. The actress was featured in a leather top and jeans jumping down with help of a rope.

She also delivered a power-packed dialogue "Aapko Kya Lgga Mein Wapas Nhi Aungi, Darr jaungi, ab darne ki baari kisi aur ki" later adding up to the excitement she dropped an update referring to being present in auditions. The star was last seen in the movie 'Chehre' alongside popular actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

Apart from her television star Gautam Gulati is also on board as the gang leader for season 19. The video of the TV star joining in as gang leader was shared by MTV Roadies' official Instagram account. In the clip, Gulati can be seen removing the face mask and giving an intense look to announce his arrival in the show.

Another name in the list of gang leaders which was revealed is Prince Narula who has been part of the show as a gang leader since season 14 for several seasons. Actor-model is one of the most powerful gang leaders but no one has won the trophy yet from his gang. Prince will surely look forward to overturning the curse by winning the brand-new season. The confirmation was done by MTV Roadies' Instagram account.

The makers of MTV Roadies took to their Instagram three weeks back to announce season 19 of 'MTV ROADIES' with 'Karm VS Kaand' as the theme for the show. Since then fans have been waiting for the names of gang leaders and a list of cities for auditions.