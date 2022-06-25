Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is all set to make his streaming debut with Netflix India’s first interactive show, ‘Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls’.
On Friday, Netflix India dropped a new trailer of ‘Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls’, an adventure-based show, which will premier on July 8.
In the trailer, Singh could be seen surviving in the wild with adventurer and host Grylls. Singh could also be seen getting hold of a special flower for his wife, actress Deepika Padukone.
After Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, now Singh goes on this adventurous and thrilling trip with Grylls.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Singh was recently seen in ‘Jayeshbhai Jordar’. He’s set to star in ‘Cirkus’, which is helmed by Rohit Shetty and also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde, and ‘Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, directed by Karan Johar and starring Alia Bhatt.