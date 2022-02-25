Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has written a heartfelt message about his mum’s cancer battle and shared a clip of himself getting choked up talking about her struggle.
The ‘Dhamaka’ actor shared the video on Instagram, where is seen giving a talk at a Mumbai hospital during a cancer awareness drive.
“It was a very emotional time for all of us, but I am so proud of my mom that she conquered this disease,” he said in the clip.
In the caption, he paid tribute to his mum Mala Tiwari, who was diagnosed with breast cancer four years ago.
“From going for chemotherapy sessions during d shoot of these songs to now dancing on stage on d same,” Aaryan wrote. “The journey has been arduous! But her Positivity, Fortitude n Fearlessness kept us going. Today i can proudly say: My Mom fought the battle against cancer and WON.”
He added: “I am so so proud of you Mummy and I pay my respects to all the people who could not make it and to all the people who have shown courage fighting this disease.”
On the work front, Aaryan will be seen in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, ‘Shezada’, ‘Captain India’, ‘Freddy’ and Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled next.