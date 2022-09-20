Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is currently getting a lot of praise on social media after a video of the ‘Dhamaka’ star flying economy has gone viral.
Recently, a video surfaced on in which Aaryan can be seen on a flight with other passengers after attending an event in Jodhpur.
In the video, passengers were seen applauding Aaryan for his performance in the horror comedy film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and the flight became a meet-and-greet fan event for him as many travellers requested him for selfies.
Soon after the video went viral, netizens swamped the comment section and called Aaryan “the most humble and down-to-earth” actor for the way he greeted all the passengers on the flight.
This is not the first time Aaryan was seen travelling in the economy class on a flight. During the promotions of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, a video went viral in which he was seen travelling in the same class and when people asked why he hadn’t travelled in business class, he jokingly said: “Tickets were too expensive.”
Meanwhile, Aaryan is currently riding high on the success of his horror comedy film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ which collected over Rs2 billion at the box office worldwide.
He will be next seen in director Rohit Dhawan’s upcoming masala entertainer ‘Shehzada’ alongside Kriti Sanon, which is slated to release on February 10, 2023.
Apart from this he also has ‘Freddy’, ‘Captain India’, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ and director Kabir Khan’s next untitled film in the pipeline.