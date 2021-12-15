John Abraham in 'Attack'. Image Credit:

John Abraham is back at doing what he does best — beating up bad guys on screen. This time around, the Bollywood action man appears to be playing a desi Robocop in ‘Attack’ where he stars as a part-human, part-cyborg killing machine who is working hard to rid his city of evil.

The teaser to ‘Attack’, which dropped on Wednesday, also features Jacqueline Fernandez, along with Rakul Preet Singh. Produced by Abraham’s JA Entertainment, the 1.27 minute reel shows off the actor flexing his muscles with Fernandez playing his doting lover, while Singh appears to be a tech whiz who is behind the lead star’s Robocop avatar.

Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand and releasing on January 28, it is unclear whether the film is an official remake of the Hollywood produced ‘RoboCop’ (1987), which starred Peter Weller as Officer Alex James Murphy, a member of the Detroit Police Department, who is killed in the line of duty and later resurrected as the cyborg law enforcement unit, RoboCop.

The success of the original sparked a three-film franchise, which was later rebooted in 2014 with Joel Kinnaman in the lead.

Abraham’s most recent release was ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’, which is one of the few Bollywood films that secured a theatrical release in the pandemic. While the film didn’t work wonders at the box office, Abraham has a slew of projects in the pipeline including ‘Ek Villain Returns’ and ‘Pathan’, with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Fernandez, meanwhile, has found herself at the centre of an Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation into conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar who stands accused of embezzling Rs2 billion.

According to a chargesheet filed by the ED in the case, Chandrashekhar gave expensive gifts to Fernandez and actress Nora Fatehi, which included bags from luxury brands such as Gucci, Chanel to luxury cars. According to ANI, the ED chargesheet has statements from the two stars that they had indeed received such expensive gifts from Chandrashekhar.