Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher received the first dose of his COVID-19 vaccine on March 9 and posted a video of him getting the shot.
“Done?! Veronicaji, you are a magician,” exclaimed Kher when the nurse smoothly administered the medicine. The actor, who celebrated his 77th birthday this week, is also seen taking a deep breath and chanting Hindu verses as he gets the dose.
Several Bollywood stars and politicians including Hema Malini and Kamal Haasan have already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Recently, actor Saif Ali Khan came under fire for receiving the first dose of the vaccine, even though he wasn’t above 60 years of age. He was spotted getting out of a COVID-19 vaccination centre in Mumbai on March 5 and was called out by several social media users for getting the shot even though he’s below 60.
On March 1, India began their COVID-19 vaccination drive for people over 60 and those aged 45 and above with specific comorbidities. Before that, only healthcare workers and frontline workers were eligible to receive the jab.