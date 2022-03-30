A year ago, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan vowed to screen his upcoming film ‘Dasvi’ for the inmates of Agra Central Jail, where the film was shot.
On March 30, the star shared on Instagram that he was able to stick to that promise.
“A promise is a promise!! Last night I managed to fulfil a commitment I made a year ago,” Bachchan wrote on Instagram along with a video of the event. “The first screening of our film #Dasvi held for the guards and inmates of Agra Central Jail. We shot the film here. Their reactions are memories I will remember and cherish for a lifetime.”
According to reports, the actor returned to the city to screen ‘Dasvi’ for 2,000 inmates. The grand event saw senior officials welcome the cast and crew that included Bachchan as well as co-stars Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur and director Tushar Jalota.
Bachchan reminisced on many memorable moments, excitedly showing some members of the media where he shot the ‘Macha Macha’ song and other important scenes.
The actor, who is the son of movie veteran Amitabh Bachchan, also donated an assortment of books for the inmates to enjoy at the library.
‘Dasvi’ is a social comedy about an uneducated politician Ganga Ram Chaudhary who decided to complete his education while in prison and complete his 10th grade.
It will release on Netflix from April 7.