Aryan got behind the camera for the ad of D'yavol X, which is being touted as a 'limited release luxury streetwear'. On Monday, the young boy took to Instagram and shared the ad's teaser which features none other than the 'King Khan'.

In the teaser, a paintbrush is seen on the floor and presumably, Shah Rukh picks it up, although the camera's angle changes before the face is revealed. Towards the end, SRK's face appears for a split second.

Sharing the video, Aryan wrote, "ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVW_YZ X will be here in 24 hours...Follow @dyavol.x for exclusive content."

Aryan's sister Suhana dropped a string of red heart emojis in the comment section. "Best wishes to you Aryan," a social media user commented.

A few months ago, Aryan announced on Instagram that he has completed the writing of his first project which he will also be directing.

In 2019, Khan during his interview on David Letterman's talk show, he talked about his son's career ambitions and that Aryan doesn't want to be an actor. Khan said though his son is a 'good writer,' he doesn't have what it takes to be an actor.

"He (Aryan) doesn't have what it takes to be an actor and he realises that too but he's a good writer... I think wanting to be an actor has to come from within. Something you really need to do and find a set of skills that helps you do it and learn it. But I think I realised it from him when he said that to me," Shah Rukh had said.