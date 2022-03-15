Birthday girl Alia Bhatt has treated her fans to the first look of her character in the upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’, which release on September 9.
The movie, which also stars her actor-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in the lead along with Amitabh Bahchcan, features Bhatt playing Isha in the fantasy epic. Kapoor and Bhatt’s close friend Ayan Mukerji is directing the film.
Sharing a 31-second teaser to her look in the movie, Bhatt posted a message on Instagram writing: “Happy birthday to me. Can’t think of a better day and a better way for you’ll to meet Isha .. Ayan my wonder boy. I love you. Thank you.”
The actress has turned 29 today and she has been inundated with birthday wishes from industry friends and fans. Bhatt, who is currently on a short vacation with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt, also got a special birthday message from Kapoor’s mother, actress Neetu Kapoor who posted a picture of herself with Bhatt on her Instagram Stories, writing: “Happy Birthday to the most beautiful inside out.”
Bhatt is on a career high currently following the success of her film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, which is currently playing in UAE cinemas. The movie, which is a solo venture led by the actress, has collected more than Rs1 billion at the box office globally since its release on February 24.
The actress is now awaiting the release of her next big blockbuster, ‘RRR’, which drops in cinemas on March 25.
‘Brahmastra’ is next in the pipeline, which teams her up for the very first time with Kapoor, which will be followed by the release of her Netflix film ‘Darlings’, which she is co-producing under her Eternal Sunshine production banner.
Earlier this month, Bhatt also announced her Hollywood debut, which will see her share screen space with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the Netflix spy thriller, ‘Heart of Stone’.