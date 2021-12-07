Emirati designer Hessa Al Falasi with Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra Image Credit: Supplied

In the finale of its UAE 50th anniversary celebrations, the Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has launched the third and final video in its ‘Hosting the World’ campaign, celebrating the country’s fashion scene.

The series brings together experts from the fields of Formula 1 racing, music and fashion from the UAE and the international arena for special collaborations, including a creative partnership between Bollywood stylist Manish Malhotra and Emirati designer Hessa Al Falasi.

In this collaboration, Etihad has commissioned Al Falasi to be the host of such a project who specialises in modest wear inspired by her travels and life experiences. Malhotra, who is the first choice in designer to Bollywood A-listers such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani, visited Al Falasi’s design studio in the UAE to collaborate on a piece of fashion — the abaya saree.

The duo created a fusion garment that marries the traditional Emirati abaya with the Indian sari with Etihad’s Cabin Crew member stepping up as their muse.

Emirati designer Hessa Al Falasi with Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra Image Credit: Supplied

“I have always enjoyed designing a saree. Over the years, I’ve constructed several styles of the six-yard staple, which is my absolute favourite. When Etihad Airways offered me to create an abaya saree, to mark UAE’s 50th anniversary, I knew they would meet at a crossroad of elegance and modesty, making it an effortless, chic, versatile, and one of its kind sartorial creation. I also decided to give it the pop of colour to add to the look,” Malhotra said in a statement.

“It was fun creating this with Hessa Al Falasi, and I thank Etihad Airways for inviting me and would like to congratulate UAE for its 50 years, a country I admire for its vision, its heritage culture and beautiful people,” he added.