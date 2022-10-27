Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan unveiled the official trailer for the second season of his web series ‘Breathe: Into the Shadows’ on October 27.

Taking to Instagram, Bachchan shared the trailer which he captioned, “The game of shadows has just begun... #BreatheIntoTheShadows, trailer out now.”

Helmed by Mayank Sharma, the new series marks the return of Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menon, and Amit Sadh. The new season also features actors Siyami Kher and Naveen Kasturia in crucial roles.

The upcoming season is all set to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from November 9, 2022.

“The merciless chase which started in season 1 takes an even more ruthless path in season 2. This season will witness all characters evolve and get much deeper into the mess. The viewers have waited for 2 years for the sequel, and it is a delight to watch them anticipate what we have to offer. I’m glad that season 2 is finally about to unfold and unveil many more mysteries and mind games. I hope viewers across the globe enjoy the breathtaking chase," said Bachchan.

Amit Sadh, who continues his chase for J in Season 2, said, “Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 is much bigger and complex. Since the very first instalment, Breathe has become a huge part of my life. Taking the story forward from season 1 and continuing from where we left, it has been an experience and I am excited to witness the viewers’ reaction to it. Without unveiling the thrill, I can only say, expect the unexpected from this season”.

Amit Sadh in Breathe Image Credit: Amazon Prime

Actor Nithya Menon said, “This Amazon Original holds a special place in my life. Getting into the skin of Abha is always delightful, and I’m super excited for Season 2 as my character arc is completely different from the previous season. I’m eagerly waiting for the viewers’ reaction to Abha’s character and her actions this time. Season 2 has truly taken the anticipation bar a notch higher and we all hope that viewers appreciate the unexpected turn of events”.