The music video for Aamir Khan and Elli AvRam’s track ‘Har Funn Maula’ hit the internet on Wednesday. The smooth and sultry song is from the actors’ upcoming movie ‘Koi Na Jaane’ and features lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music from composer Tanishk Bagchi.
In the video, Khan is seen shaking a leg with AvRam and the two burn the dance floor in the middle of a club. The movie ‘Koi Jaane Na’ is being directed by Amin Hajee, know for working on ‘Swades’ and ‘Jodhaa Akbar’.
You can listen to the track here:
Sharing the video on Twitter, Khan also penned a congratulatory note for the team of 'Koi Na Jaane'.
"Amin, my friend, you have come a long way since Lagaan. Wishing Bhushan, T-Series and you, all the very best for Koi Jaane Na! Really enjoyed shooting for this song, what an awesome team you have! Ceaser, Bosco, Manoj, Dipankar, Avan, Nanao, Rushi, Manoshi, Ballu, Adele, Tanishk, Vishaal, Zara, and above all, Elli, who hides all the flaws in my dancing ;-) And thank you Sneha, Vivek and Juhi, could not have managed without y'all Hope y'all like the song guys!" the actor wrote, adding, "The film is an exciting (hopefully! Amin don't let us down!) suspense thriller called Koi Jaane Na, and is due for release in theatres on 2nd April."
Khan will be seen in the upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is scheduled to release around Christmas this year. The film is an official remake of the 1994 Hollywood hit 'Forrest Gump', starring Tom Hanks.
Besides essaying the title role, Khan has also produced the film, which features Kareena Kapoor Khan.