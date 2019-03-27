Image Credit:

Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi, who plays the lead role in the upcoming biopic on Narendra Modi, considers the Prime Minister to be an inspiration.

“Modi ji is one of those personalities... if he decides something, if he is clear with his vision, he doesn’t fear to achieve his goal. It is very inspirational,” Oberoi told the media on Wednesday.

After doing a whole film ‘PM Narendra Modi’ on him, did he figure out the divisive leader?

“After a few initial meetings, I thought that I knew Mr Modi. But then the film came to me and I started reading all the research material that our director gave to me. I realised that... forget me, I do not think even those people who are associated with him for years know him well. I am very small to know him well,” Oberoi said.

Recently, Oberoi was involved in a controversy when an organisation uncovered Bollywood celebrities who agreed to take money to post political content as their personal views on social media platforms.

Asked about the incident, he said: “All I want to say is that people who know the truth, they know it. People who do not know, does not matter to me.”

Is Oberoi interested in joining politics?