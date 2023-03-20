Ananya’s cousin Alanna Panday's big day is done and dusted but the happy moments from her wedding to US-based photographer and videographer husband Ivor McCray are still being celebrated.
The model and social media influencer dropped a video from her reception party on Instagram with the caption: Sparkling in custom @falgunishanepeacockindia for our wedding reception.
The new bride looked stunning in a champagne-coloured ensemble while her husband complemented her in a tailored black tuxedo styled with a white shirt. Going by the fashion on display, it looked like the theme of the wedding reception party was sparkle, gold, and black.
The bride's mom also shared pictured from the reception. Take a look:
What's a celebrity wedding without a big Bollywood party? For the past couple of weeks the couple’s wedding ceremonies have taken over social media with cousiin and Bollywood actress Ananya Pandy sharing glimpses of the dreamy wedding. 'Pathaan' actor Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan were also spotted on the dance floor. Yet to make her debut in Bollywood, Shanaya Kapoor shared more pictures from the party.
Alanna is the daughter of Chunky's brother Chikki Panday, and fitness expert and author Deanne Panday.