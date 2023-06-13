Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently basking in the massive success of his action thriller film 'Pathaan', responded to a video of a cat watching his song.

The star graciously responded to a series of odd questions asked by fans during a quick #AskSRK session on Twitter on June 12. Joining his millions of fans now are cute pets as well.

A Twitter user shared a video of her pet cat seemingly enjoying the title track of Shah Rukh’s hit movie 'Pathaan'. The user, Tia Sri Irera, captioned the post, "Hi sir,, I think my cat loves you #asksrk”. The clip went viral, especially after the star himself retweeted the cute video and wrote, “Give my love to the cat….now just need some dogs to also start liking my films and I will be set!!”

Since then, the clip has been 'liked' more than two million times.

In a fun session on Twitter, the Bollywood star answered questions posed by fans. The star gave a hilarious reply to a fan who asked him what he has and what other actors don't.

Replying to this Khan, he said, "Mere paas DDLJ hai....KKHH hai, Devdas hai Swades hai Chak se India hai...Pathan hai...Om Shanti Om hai [I have the movies 'DDLJ' (Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge'), 'KKHH' (Kuch Kuch Hota Hai), 'Devdas', 'Swades' and 'Chak De India' and 'Om Shanti Om'] ... ohh need to stop showing off!! Ha ha."

The actor also shared his experience of working with Rajkumar Hirani in 'Dunki'. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. Replying to the user Khan tweeted, "Raju (Rajkumar Hirani) is a Gentleman and an amazing awesome director and very funny!!"

Another fan asked him about the most challenging thing about 'Dunki'. "To keep up with all the wonderful actors in the film and create the world Raju wanted....," he said.

'Dunki' marks the first collaboration of the 'Chak De India' actor with director Hirani and Taapsee Pannu. Actor Vicky Kaushal plays an important role in the movie. The movie's official release date is still awaited.