Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan have become a positive model for divorced couples after they were reportedly seen partying together with each other's rumoured partners while in Goa. Hrithik and Sussanne were both seen separately at the Mumbai airport last night, walking hand-in-hand with their respective partners. Unconfirmed couple Roshan and Saba Azad were seen at Mumbai airport, and just a few hours later, Sussanne and rumoured beau Arslan Goni were spotted at the same location.
Several pictures have been doing the rounds on social media in which Hrithik and Sussanne can be seen having a gala time with their new partners Saba and Arslan respectively. However, there weren't any pictures of Hrithik and Sussanne together.
Actor Pooja Bedi shared pictures from the get-together, which also saw Sussanne's siblings Farah Khan Ali and Zayed Khan in attendance, along with director Abhishek Kapoor. Hrithik Roshan And Girlfriend Saba Azad Partied In Goa With His Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan And Arslan Goni.
Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali also shared inside photos from the Goa party and captioned them as "Happy people, Happy World,"
Rumours are the party was organised to celebrate the opening of Sussanne Khan's new restaurant Vedro in Goa.
Hrithik and Sussanne, who were childhood sweethearts, got married in 2000. Roshan married interior designer Sussanne Khan, in 2000 and the couple separated in 2014. Sussanne temporarily moved in with Hrithik, so that they could co-parent their children during COVID-19 lockdown.
Rumours of Hrithik dating actor and singer Saba sparked a few months ago when they were spotted at a Mumbai restaurant, hand-in-hand. On the other hand, Sussanne's rumoured relationship with Arslan has been speculated for a little while longer. Arslan, also an actor, is Aly Goni's cousin.