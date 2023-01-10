Days after visiting Vrindavan, cricketer Virat Kohli penned a gratitude note for bestowing him with abundant blessings in life.
Taking to Instagram, Virat posted a caption in Punjabi --"Rabba bakshiyan tu enniyan meherbaniyan, hor terto kuch ni mangda, bas tera shukar ada kardan", which roughly translates to "You blessed us so abundantly that I don't have any other desires. I just want to thank you".
In the photo, Kohli and Sharma can be seen swinging their little one as they walk together in the sand.
Reacting to Virat's post, actor Aparshakti Khurana commented, "God blessssss!!!! Always!!!!! Basss zindagi yeh hii hai." Virat's brother Vikas Kohli commented, "God bless."
The celebrity pair tied the knot on December 11 in Italy and are one of the most loved star couples. The duo was blessed with a daughter on January 11, 2021.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sharma recently surprised everyone with her cameo in 'Qala'. Her presence in the film was kept a closely guarded secret and it seems like it's become a huge talking point after the release. In the upcoming months, Sharma will be playing the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the much-talked-about film 'Chakda Xpress'.
On the other hand, after missing India's 2-1T20I series win over Sri Lanka in the first week of January, Virat re-joined the Indian team for the ODI leg of the tour, beginning January 10.