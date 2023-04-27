Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was recently in Kashmir to shoot for Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki'. Soon after the 'Pathaan' actor landed in Kashmir, his videos and pictures surfaced on social media.
In a new viral picture, the star donning a black puffer jacket and matching cargo pants is seen posing with fans in the cold weather. He accessorised his look with black shades. Prior to Kashmir, the actor had shot for the movie in London and Saudi Arabia.
'Dunki' marks the first collaboration of the 'Chak De India' actor with Hirani and actor Taapsee Pannu. The official release date of the film is still awaited.
Khan is currently flying high over the grand success of his comeback film 'Pathaan', which minted over Rs500 crore at the box office.
Meanwhile, he will also be seen in director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan' alongside south actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.
'Jawan' is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023. If the reports are to be believed, promotions will commence mid-May.